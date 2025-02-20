South Stormont residents rally against BMO closure

February 20, 2025 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter News

INGLESIDE – A crowd of over 50 people rallied outside of the BMO branch in the Ingleside shopping plaza to protest that company’s plan to close its branch at the end of July.

The rally, organized by local residents, hoped to reverse the closure decision which will see customers transferred to the Morrisburg BMO branch.

South Stormont council is also working to try to reverse the closure. The BMO closure will leave the largest of the six townships in SDG Counties without a single bank branch. The township has over 13,500 residents, and is projected to grow by another 2,500 within the next 20 years.

The bank branch is one of more than 20 BMO announced closures for, including the one in Winchester. The bank has not confirmed an exact number of branch closures or the reason for specific closures, citing trends towards more online banking usage.

No comment about the impact the February 12 Ingleside rally was received from BMO by publication deadline.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.