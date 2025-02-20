South Stormont residents rally against BMO closure

INGLESIDE – A crowd of over 50 people rallied outside of the BMO branch in the Ingleside shopping plaza to protest that company’s plan to close its branch at the end of July.

The rally, organized by local residents, hoped to reverse the closure decision which will see customers transferred to the Morrisburg BMO branch.

South Stormont council is also working to try to reverse the closure. The BMO closure will leave the largest of the six townships in SDG Counties without a single bank branch. The township has over 13,500 residents, and is projected to grow by another 2,500 within the next 20 years.

The bank branch is one of more than 20 BMO announced closures for, including the one in Winchester. The bank has not confirmed an exact number of branch closures or the reason for specific closures, citing trends towards more online banking usage.

No comment about the impact the February 12 Ingleside rally was received from BMO by publication deadline.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

