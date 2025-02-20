Celebrating the SDG Williamsburg library

MORRISBURG – Established 46 years ago, the Williamsburg Branch of the SDG Library is getting ready to celebrate another significant milestone.

February 26, from 6-7 p.m. an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the branch at its present 12333 County Road 18 location will take place and the community is invited to join in the celebration.

“Since its inception, the library has been a cornerstone for the community, a hub of learning, creativity, and connection, offering both traditional and modern resources to serve the diverse needs of its residents,” said Maria Steffen, communications and marketing coordinator with the SDG Library in a media release.

When it was established, the Williamsburg Library was located in a former schoolhouse on County Road 31 alongside the headquarters for the former Williamsburg Township that became the first South Dundas municipal administrative headquarters and council chambers.

Twice over the last 20 years the branch was targeted for closure, both times avoided through community outcry and municipal support.

The present location was made possible through a partnership between the SDG Library and the Municipality of South Dundas.

Ten years in this location, its strong community connection continues.

“Beyond the library walls, we bring books and social interaction to residents at J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services and to clients, caregivers, and volunteers at Dundas County Hospice. These services help ensure that those who love reading continue to have access to books and stay engaged with their community,” said Steffen.

For those who appreciate history, the Williamsburg Branch holds a unique treasure: Our Local History Collection. This collection features beautifully curated scrapbooks, historical documents, and resources specific to the area, offering readers a glimpse into our community’s rich past.

“Whether you’re researching your family roots or simply exploring the stories that shaped Williamsburg, we invite you to discover these one-of-a-kind resources,” added Steffen.

The celebration event will include refreshments, trivia and an opportunity to connect with community members. Taking place from 6-7 p.m. it follows a Library Board meeting. “We’d love to see both familiar and new faces as we mark this occasion together,” concluded Steffen.

