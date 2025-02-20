Six candidates nominated in Stormont-Dundas South Glengarry

CORNWALL – Nominations closed at 2 p.m. on February 13 with six candidates on the ballot for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in the upcoming provincial election.

In addition to already nominated candidates Devon Monkhouse (Ontario Liberal Party), Jeremy Rose (Ontario NDP) and Nolan Quinn (PC Party of Ontario), the Green Party of Ontario, the New Blue Party, and Ontario Party, are running candidates in the riding.

The Greens nominated Ottawa-based Nicholas Lapierre as their candidate. He previously ran for the Green Party in Orleans during the 2018 election.

North Dundas businessman and former municipal councillor candidate Stefan Kohut is the New Blue Ontario candidate for the riding. Kohut finished sixth out of six candidates in the 2022 Municipal Election. The party bills itself as the fifth-largest political party in the province and a right-wing anti-establishment party.

Brigitte Sugrue, from Cornwall, is running for the Ontario Party and is the sixth candidate on the ballot for the riding. The Ontario Party is right wing and socially conservative party that was founded in 2018.

Voters will elect their next provincial government on Feb. 27.

