Provincial Election Advance Polls open February 20

CORNWALL – Voters in the upcoming February 27 provincial election who are not able to vote on election day can vote early starting February 20. Advance voting will be held at six locations throughout the Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry riding for three days (February 20-22).

In South Dundas, voters can go to the South Dundas Municipal Centre at 34 Ottawa Street in Morrisburg.

Cornwall voters will have two locations to choose from: the Cornwall Ramada (805 Brookdale Avenue), and Benson Centre (800 Seventh Street West).

South Glengarry voters can vote at the Carefor Lan-Char Centre at 20 Victoria Street in Lancaster, while North Dundas voters can vote at the Joel Steele Community Centre at 577 Main Street West in Winchester.

North Stormont voters will have to travel to Avonmore to North Stormont Place at 16299 Fairview Drive to cast their ballot.

All advance voting locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those choosing to vote in advance do not have to vote at the location closest to their home.

Voters unable to vote at the advance polls can also vote at the riding’s local election office, in the former Sears Store at the Cornwall Square (1 Water Street East, Cornwall). Voting at the election office open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. In-person voting at the election office ends on February 26 at 6 p.m.

Voting on election day (February 27)? Visit the Elections Ontario website at www.elections.on.ca and use your postal code to find your polling station location. In-person voting on Election Day is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

