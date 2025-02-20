Storms hit region with one-two punch

SOUTH DUNDAS – If there is one thing this winter has not lacked, it is snow. The latest installment saw a double punch to Eastern Ontario with storms on February 13 and February 15-16, which dropped over 60 centimetres (24 inches) of the white stuff in South Dundas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast up to 40 centimetres of snow to fall during the February 13 storm. That storm centred more along the Ottawa River, but blanketed South Dundas with up to 30 centimetres of snow. The second storm was forecast for 25-35 centimetres of snow, and over 30 fell.

The Municipality of South Dundas declared a Significant Weather Event on February 16, which is a provision under the Municipal Act. It suspends expected service delivery times for core services like snow removal and road clearing during the snow event. That declaration was extended to Monday as road crews were out throughout the Family Day holiday. The Morrisburg Arena was closed Sunday, and earlier in the week, the Municipality delayed garbage collection into the weekend.

SDG Counties, South Stormont, and the City of Cornwall all declared Significant Weather Events for the weekend storm.

Snow clearing operations, including removal of built up banks at intersections, and around fire hydrants, will continue throughout the week.

Snow banks along residential streets extend up to two metres (6.5 feet) or higher.

The East Region OPP caution drivers to continue to drive with care as wind gusts in upwards of 40 kilometres per hour are expected until midweek, which may lead to drifting snow and whiteout conditions in areas.

