South Dundas home searched – youth arrested in relation to school threats

KEMPTVILLE – A second teenager was arrested by police following an extensive investigation into a series of threats of violence made against schools in North Grenville and Iroquois.

Between September 12 and October 18, several threats of violence were made against St. Michael Catholic School in Kemptville, and one threat was made against Seaway District High School in Iroquois.

In October, Bridgewater Police (Nova Scotia) arrested a 14-year old male from that town.

OPP executed a search warrant today (February 11) on a home in South Dundas. A 14-year old male was arrested and charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; three counts of indecent communications, two counts of mischief to interfere with the use or property over $5,000, and three counts of public mischief. Police say that the charges relate to incidents in Kemptville, Iroquois, and New York State.

The accused was taken into custody and held pending a bail hearing later today at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville.

The investigation involved several units with the OPP, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Bethlehem (NY) Police (near Albany), and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations.

In a news release, the OPP said that investigation is continuing and all threats are taken seriously.

“Public safety is paramount in any threat investigation and such incidents must be treated as serious and legitimate until proven otherwise,” the release said.

The Grenville County OPP, along with the OPP Cyber Investigations Team, and law enforcement agencies in multiple jurisdictions, continue to investigate the threats made, as there may be potential connections to similar incidents.

The accused youth cannot be identified under the federal Youth Criminal Justice Act.

OPP continue to ask if anyone has information on the incidents to contact the Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

