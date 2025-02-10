Obituary – Marjorie Cassell

Passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Marjorie Cassell (nee Countryman) of Winchester, age 85. Dearly beloved wife of Harry Cassell for 68 years. Loving mother of James (Brenda) of Caledon East, Michael of Winchester and Karen Kramer (Steve) of Russell. Dear sister of Catherine Martin of Cornwall. Dear sister-in-law of Margaret Countryman of Chesterville. She was predeceased by her parents Milton and Beatrice Countryman (nee Edwards) and her brother George Countryman. Marjorie will be sadly missed by her grandchildren; Matthew (Krista), Jordan, Victoria (Jacob) and Stephen. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Chesterville on Thursday, February 13th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville on Friday, February 14th at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Dialysis Unit would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

