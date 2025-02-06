Liberal candidate out, NDP candidate in – SDSG

SOUTH DUNDAS – One candidate is out for the Liberals, and one candidate is in for the NDP in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry as the provincial election enters its second week.

Ottawa resident Ryan St. Jean, who had contested the Liberal Party of Ontario nomination in neighbouring Carleton riding, was parachuted into SDSG less than a week before Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford called the February 27 election.

Local riding association Vice President, Denis Sabourin confirmed to The Leader that St. Jean withdrew, citing logistics issues.

Sabourin said that the party is seeking a new candidate for the SDSG riding.

Meanwhile, the local NDP riding association has named their candidate, 40-year old Jeremy Rose.

Rose, from Cornwall, works for Canada Post.

At publication deadline, the Green Party of Ontario has not nominated a candidate in the riding.

Incumbent member of provincial Parliament, Nolan Quinn, was nominated in Fall 2024, and will carry the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario banner again. He was first elected in June 2022.

Candidates for the February 27 election must register by February 13 at 2 p.m.

The first riding debate has been announced for February 13 in Cornwall.

In the neighbouring Leeds-Grenville-1000 Islands and Rideau Lakes riding, incumbent MPP Steve Clark is running again for the PC Party. Chris Wilson is running for the NDP, Lorna Jean Edmonds is representing the Liberals, Fiona Jager is running for the Green Party.

Clark won the riding with 58 per cent of the vote in 2022. He resigned from cabinet in the wake of the Greenbelt scandal in 2023.

Over in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, incumbent MPP Stéphane Sarrazin is running again for the PCs, Trevor Stewart is representing the Liberals, and Thaila Riden is running for the Green Party. The NDP have yet to nominate a candidate.

In Carleton riding, incumbent MPP Goldie Ghamari announced she would not seek re-election following her removal from the PC Party caucus at Queen’s Park. Ottawa city councillor George Darouze is that party’s candidate this time around. Brandon Bay is running for the Liberal party, and Rob Stocki is the candidate for the New Blue Party of Ontario.

Voters go to the polls on February 27. Advance voting is from February 20 to 22, however voters may vote anytime between January 30 and February 26 at the returning office in Cornwall.

Applications to vote by mail can be made at votebymail.elections.on.ca. An application must be received by February 21 at 6 p.m.

