South Dundas council chooses Russell for animal control services

MORRISBURG – Lost dogs from across the region are now being taken to Russell Township.

South Dundas council authorized a new animal control agreement with the Township of Russell for the use of the Russell Township Animal Shelter at their January 22 meeting.

South Dundas had for 20 years contracted animal control and shelter services to a private contractor, the same one used by South Stormont, North Dundas, North Stormont and South Glengarry.

Recently, South Stormont, North Dundas and North Stormont chose to switch their animal control and pound services to Russell Township, and South Dundas chose to do the same.

South Dundas chief administrative officer Tim Mills explained that: “The partnership offers significant cost advantages through its per-use billing model and proximity-based savings, eliminating the need for new facility construction, while fitting within the 2025 draft budget at reduced operational costs.”

According to Mills’ report: Russell Township offers multiple trained, uniformed officers in marked vehicles and provides expanded response capacity compared to the current single-responder model. Russell Township offers professional shelter facilities with Ministry of Agriculture, Food & Rural Affairs approval and it enhances public safety response capabilities for at-large animals.

The animal control services provided by Russell Township focuses on dog management and sheltering, operating during regular business hours with 24/7 on-call support, and includes transportation to the Russell shelter facility.

Lost dogs are held at the facility to be reunited with their owners or placed for adoption after 72 hours, according to that municipality’s website.

Expecting about $10,000 in annual savings, South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad said: “This is the way we have to go.” Council unanimously agreed.

The agreement to complete the decision will be in front of South Dundas council for further approval at the February 5 council meeting.

That agreement spells out the costs of the new service provider including a $13,000 annual retainer ($250 per week) plus a variable hourly cost based on enforcement activity levels.

