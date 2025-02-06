SDG Counties Council update

CORNWALL – SDG Counties Council approved a $980,088 contract to overhaul the County Road 18 bridge near Lunenburg this summer. Council approved the contract at its January 27 meeting in Cornwall.

The bridge, located east of Lunenburg near Windfall Road, was identified by the Counties as a priority project for 2025.

Willis Kerr was the lowest bidder by nearly $200,000 in the nine bid competition. SDG budgeted $1.2 million for the project.

The bridge will remain open throughout the summer and fall construction period with one lane of traffic open. The project is expected to be completed by October.

Final budget/tax rates approved

SDG Counties Council formally adopted its 2025 budget, including the tax rates and ratios.

The adoption bylaws approve a 4.94 per cent tax increase for 2025. In all, the Counties will collect a total of $61.8 million in tax revenue for the budget. The approval enables the Counties portion of property tax bills to be issued to lower-tier municipalities within the county.

Joint bridge inspection contract approved

A contract to inspect bridges on SDG Counties roads, five out of the six lower-tier municipalities in the Counties, and for the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, was awarded to Ottawa-based HP Engineering. The bridge inspections, which happen every other year, determine the overall condition of bridges and identifies any repairs that may be required. The last inspections occurred in 2023.

SDG’s portion of the contract will cover over 170 bridges, while the overall inspection contract covers over 400 bridges between the municipalities involved.

HP Engineering’s $151,025 bid was the lowest of two bids received. North Stormont is the only lower-tier municipality to not participate in the joint-contract.

Inspection work is expected to be completed by the end of August, with a report to each municipal council in November or December 2025.

