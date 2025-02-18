Obituary – Jack Fawcett

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Jack Fawcett of Iroquois, age 76. Loving husband of Faye Fawcett (nee Roberts) for 50 years. Loving father of Joanne Fawcett-Watt (Jeff) of Iroquois and Mark Fawcett (Julie) of Pittston. Dear brother of Freida Cutler (late Frank) of Iroquois, Shirley Goldsmith (late Rod) of Roebuck, Barbara Keyes (late Harry) of Richmond, David Fawcett (late Myra) of Hanesville, Enid Baker (Bill) of Portland and Sheila McCurdy (late Gary) of Richmond. Jack will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Taylor Sharpley and Avery Watt. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Bertha Fawcett (nee Anderson), his sister Marion MacGregor and his brother George Fawcett. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or the Ottawa Regional Cancer Centre would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

