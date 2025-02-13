Local priorities key for Quinn in seeking second term in SDSG

CORNWALL – Less than three years ago, Progressive Conservative candidate Nolan Quinn campaigned on his ability to create new relationships if elected. Now running for re-election in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, the incumbent candidate is looking for the opportunity to build on what he created the last 32 months.

“It’s been humbling being able to represent this region,” Quinn told The Leader in an interview last week. “It’s been an honour of a lifetime to be able to create new relationships that benefit this region.”

Quinn was elected in June 2022 with 57.5 per cent of the ballots. Since his election, he served as a parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, then the Minister of Health, and was Associate Minister of Forestry. In August 2024, Quinn was appointed the Minister of Colleges and Universities by Premier Doug Ford.

While his parliamentary career has been rising, Quinn said that his focus has been on improvements for the riding.

Of those accomplishments, he said that health care and infrastructure funding for SDSG is key.

Adding 20 beds and a renovation to the Cornwall Community Hospital was top of mind for the incumbent candidate.

“It was announced two or three weeks ago, the renovation at the CCH, making the third floor accessible,” Quinn explained. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 20 beds were added temporarily added to the hospital. Those beds were made permanent. However there was no place to put those beds in the hospital, until the announced renovation.

Another health-related success Quinn mentioned was $4.5 million for the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre in Cornwall.

“I can’t take the credit: the organizations involved collaborated to get this,” Quinn said. The funding helped to roster 20,000 patients with the centre, providing bilingual health services.

In line with the Ford government’s goal to add housing in Ontario, Quinn said that securing infrastructure funding for water and wastewater expansion in North Stormont and South Stormont was an important success in this shortened term. The funding in North Stormont ($4.8 million) and South Stormont ($21.8 million) allows for the near doubling of those systems.

“Adding to the capacity for those communities means the more homes we can build,” Quinn said. “We need homes built yesterday. We are on the cusp of some explosive growth for the region.”

Quinn defended his party leader’s early election call, which he said he has heard a lot of comments about when on the campaign trail. PC Leader Doug Ford called the February 27 election with 16-months remaining of his four year mandate.

“The significant rhetoric from the United States is concerning. Trump is not going to do this for the next six or 12 months, it is going to be for four years,” Quinn emphasized. “Ottawa has a power vacuum right now. By having a full four year term, we are able to outlast Trump and have consistency in Ontario.”

Looking ahead at the next term, if re-elected, Quinn said he wants to build on the momentum of the last term.

“In the last budget, the government announced $40 billion more for infrastructure projects. The goal is North Dundas,” Quinn said. “It’s short on water and there needs to be some investment there.”

North Dundas’ municipal water woes have seen large-scale residential development curtailed despite its proximity to Ottawa South due to insufficient water supply.

Another large goal for Quinn is securing money for the Upper Canada Village and Long Sault Parkway. The UCV and campgrounds along the parkway need new water and sewer infrastructure. Prior to the election call, negotiations had been underway about connecting these attractions to municipal infrastructure in Long Sault and Morrisburg.

“It’s a win, win, win. We need to protect those investments for the future,” he said. Quinn continued that he is working on opening the Long Sault Parkway year-round as well. The roadway is seasonally open from April to November, and closed to vehicle traffic in the winter months.

Last fall, the province took over responsibility of the 1000 Islands Parkway from the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, and for Quinn the goal is to upload the Long Sault Parkway too.

“We have lots to bring people in the summer, but we can add to the uses in the winter months,” he explained. “From a safety aspect, winter use is a huge challenge to get to for first responders right now.”

Continued work on Highway 138 is another big goal for Quinn if re-elected. Currently a roundabout is under construction just north of Cornwall at Headline Road. This summer, a large section of the highway will be paved. Quinn said he has been lobbying the Ministry of Transportation to approve the addition of passing lanes before the Environmental Assessment for the project expires.

“This ties in with the growth in the region, and improves safety,” he said.

Looking to secure his second term as MPP, Quinn said he is not slowing down.

“I have the work ethic for the job, it’s a seven day-a-week job. If people are willing to have me for another term, it will be an honour.”

