Donor funded tribute to the Canadian Horse unveiled

MORRISBURG – Starting nine years ago as an image on paper, the actualization of a life-sized bronze tribute to Canada’s National Horse was celebrated September 13 with an unveiling ceremony at the entrance to Upper Canada Village.

A large crowd, many of whom donated to the project, gathered for the unveiling.

A dedicated committee of volunteers took the reins, driving the project forward, raising over $200,000 in just one year to turn artist Dave Sheridan’s drawings and maquette into the reality of the bronze Canadian Horse that is now greeting all visitors to Upper Canada Village.

“The greatest group of people got together and made this happen,” said Sheridan.

Committee members Darlene Burns, Don Cook, Ron de Vries and Susan Le Clair, hosted last week’s unveiling ceremony which also served as an opportunity to acknowledge all of those donors who fully funded the project.

“We are proud to have this magnificent sculpture gracing the entrance to Upper Canada Village,” said Bob Runciman, chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission. “Thanks and congratulations to the team who made it possible.”

“We’re glad you guys could figure out how to make this happen,” said South Dundas mayor Jason Broad. “We are pleased to have this monument here in our community, in our municipality of South Dundas. We all owe it to all those who contributed to bring this here today, to bring someone back who hasn’t seen it. I challenge everyone to bring someone to the village to see it.”

Dr. Kelly Ferguson, who has a long history of supporting the breed and was integral in having it officially recognized as Canada’s National Horse, spoke about the importance of Canada’s ‘Little Iron Horse’.

“This little horse played such an integral role in our intricate history,” said Ferguson. “It was the agricultural engine of its day. No other animal has worked harder alongside our ancestors to help build this country on just one horsepower. This little iron horse cleared the land, ploughed the fields, and was the main source of transport.”

Officially registered as a breed in 1886, it was not until 2002 that it became the national horse of Canada.

“This statue will be a reminder of the role this little horse has played in our past, our present, and our future.” she said.

Committee member Don Cook, who handed over the reins to Upper Canada Village staff responsible for the Canadian Horse program, looked at the statue and said, “I see in it the three attributes of the Canadian horse. It’s kind, hardworking and determined to succeed. The story of the Canadian horse is a Canadian success story.”

“What I was trying to do was create a power image,” said Sheridan. “I love the fact that it shows power. It’s simple. It’s not complicated and I think that sends the most powerful image.”

