Local Terry Fox Run fundraising record broken again

Under beautiful late-summer skies and with warm weather, participants in this year’s Terry Fox Run walk along the Morrisburg Waterfront path. (The Leader/Blancher photos)
MORRISBURG – This year’s Terry Fox Run – held September 15 – saw local fundraising records in Morrisburg and the area broken for the second straight year.
Local Terry Fox Run chair Scott Robinson directs participants as to where the route for the run is this year.
The run, which started at the Morrisburg Legion, saw 81 registered participants, also a record broken.
In all, $15,785.85 was raised, surpassing last year’s record-breaking amount by nearly $4,000. These numbers do not include the Terry Fox Runs that are held in local schools.
“What an incredible year,” said Scott Robinson – organizing chair for the Morrisburg Terry Fox Run. “A big thanks to all the participants this year and to everyone who donated and sponsored.”
Team Robinson led the group fundraising $3,075.
Since 1994, the event in South Dundas has raised over $150,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.
Pictured above: a few of the many runners, walkers, and cyclists who took part in the 2024 Terry Fox Run in Morrisburg. Below: New this year, was a team from Gilmer Pharmacy, who raised $1,842 for the Terry Fox Foundation.
