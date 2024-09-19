Local Terry Fox Run fundraising record broken again

MORRISBURG – This year’s Terry Fox Run – held September 15 – saw local fundraising records in Morrisburg and the area broken for the second straight year.

The run, which started at the Morrisburg Legion, saw 81 registered participants, also a record broken.

In all, $15,785.85 was raised, surpassing last year’s record-breaking amount by nearly $4,000. These numbers do not include the Terry Fox Runs that are held in local schools.

“What an incredible year,” said Scott Robinson – organizing chair for the Morrisburg Terry Fox Run. “A big thanks to all the participants this year and to everyone who donated and sponsored.”

Team Robinson led the group fundraising $3,075.

Since 1994, the event in South Dundas has raised over $150,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

