Obituary – Bonnie Adair

School Teacher for 55 years-Retired

Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Bonnie Adair (nee Smith) of Iroquois, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Adair. Loving mother of Meridee Adair, Robin Adair, Rondalyn Adair and Kendra Adair, all of Iroquois and Hali Adair of Walkerton, and special mother to Nicky Henry of Brockville. Dear sister of Sandra Wagner (Max) of Unionville, Sharon Christian (Don) of Etobicoke, Cheryl Smith of Kemptville and Shelley Smith of Brampton. Dear sister-in-law of Gary Adair (Lynn) of Kelowna, B.C., and Herbert Adair (Colleen) of Cochrane, Alta. Cherished Nannie of Reagan, Terran, Riley and Avery. She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Helen Smith (nee Latourell). She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Thursday, September 26th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 27th at 10 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois. Interment of cremated remains will be at South Gower Cemetery. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

