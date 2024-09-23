Obituary – Marilyn Wouters

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital with her boys by her side on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Marilyn Wouters (nee Marcellus) of Chesterville, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late John Wouters. Loving mother of Chris “Krusty” Wouters (Melinda Wert) of Iroquois and Craig Wouters (Karen Lee) of Ottawa. Dear sister-in-law of Lynn Marcellus of Chesterville. She was predeceased by her parents Lorne and Lola Marcellus (nee Wood) and her brother Arden Marcellus. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and many special friends.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside funeral service will be held at Morewood Presbyterian Cemetery on Saturday, September 28th at 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of Marilyn’s life at Chris and Melinda’s home at 10576 Seibert Road in Iroquois. In lieu of making a donation in Marilyn’s memory, please consider doing an act of kindness for someone in need. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

