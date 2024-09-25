This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 25, 2025

September 25, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • $21.9M for water treatment plant expansions in South Stormont;
  • Many Apple Festival 2024 successes;
  • Family fun for all this fall at Rijke’s Produce Farm;
  • Iroquois PS hosts cross country run;
  • Editorial: No forward action without a plan;
  • Morrisburg Lions open season with win;
  • South Dundas United Match Week 3 results;
  • Laughter and love at the Playhouse;
  • Another great musical season at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
  • This and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.