Morrisburg Lions open season with home win

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Lions began their 10th season in the National Capital Junior Hockey League with a resounding 8-3 win over the Almonte Inferno at home September 21.

Morrisburg built a quick three-goal lead in the first period. Justin Cyr (from Augustus Curry), Monty Dejong (Wyatt Barkley and Josh Broad), and Bennett Harty (Ashton Adams and Ethan Ezard) all scored in the span of two minutes mid-way through the period.

Cyr (Ezard, Ben Lapier) added a power-play goal early in the second period, needed insurance for later in the period.

A lapse in defence saw Almonte return fire in the middle of the period. They scored twice in the span of two minutes on Lions’ netminder Carson Turner. Morrisburg still led 4-2. It took over five minutes before the Lions returned to their scoring ways. Bradley Greggain (Lapier, Callum Stevenson), and Lapier (Adams, Cyr) restored the Lions’ four-goal lead. Lions’ led 6-2 after 40 minutes.

Almonte scored again five minutes into the third period. Ashton Adams’ unassisted goal, followed by Greggain’s goal (Lapier) under two minutes later carried the Lions to an 8-3 win.

Lions dropped 9-1 by Castors

A road trip north to Cumberland Sunday quickly took Saturday’s win out of the Lion’s sails as the team allowed nine goals in a 9-1 drubbing to the Cumberland Castors.

The Castors built a 4-0 lead in the first period. Greggain’s unassisted goal in the opening minute of the second period tried to turn the Lions fortunes around, but the team saw four more goals against them in the span of seven minutes. Morrisburg trailed Cumberland 8-1 entering the final frame of the game. One additional goal by the Castors finished off the match 9-1.

New look Lions

The 2024-25 edition of the Morrisburg Lions is significantly different looking from the team that reached the league semi-finals last season. At the end of the season, the club had 10 players turning 21. Even with the league increasing the number of roster posts per team for 21 year olds (2003-birth year) from four to five players, the team saw a number of players depart.

The Lions have more local talent on the ice this season with 10 players hailing from South Dundas.

Led by team captain Ben Lapier, and alternate captains Hudson Fetterly and Justin Cyr, there are 11 new players to the roster this year.

South Dundas players include: Alek Larocque, Jordan Elliott, Monty Dejong, Kayne McCadden, Josh Broad, Owen Fetterly, Hudson Fetterly, James Martens, Wyatt Barkley, and Ben Lapier. Elliott, Dejong, and Barkley are new to the team this year but have been affiliated with the Lions in past seasons.

Returning players from last year also include Ashton Adams (Brasher Falls, NY), Jakob Bennett (Ottawa), and Cyr (Cornwall).

Other newcomers include Augustus Curry (Johnstown), Shamus McDonald (Cornwall), Ethan Ezard (St. Andrews West), Bradley Greggain (Cornwall), Bennett Harty (Long Sault), and Callum Stevenson (Shelburne).

In goal, Carson Turner, who joined the team last season, returned as the teams’ starting goaltender. Joining Turner is Nick Lyon from New Brighton, Pennsylvania.

This season’s coaching staff includes head coach Jamie Smith, and assistant coaches Justin Shay and Connor Manderson. Ryan Cooper and Griffin Patterson are also assistant coaches and scouts for team. Chris Harrington continues as head trainer and equipment manager.

Up next – The Lions travel to Almonte to take on the Inferno September 27. The team will have a week off before hosting the South Grenville Rangers October 5.

