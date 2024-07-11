Wetlands consultation permanently stopped

MORRISBURG – The Ministry of Natural Resources has stepped in and put a permanent stop to a controversial wetlands consultation process begun by three area conservation authorities.

A June 25 letter from the Ministry to the Rideau Valley, Raisin Region, and South Nation conservation authorities ordered an immediate pause in the process.

The three CAs had begun a review of wetlands in April after new legislation and regulations modified the setback for provincially-significant wetlands, and allowed for the inclusion of more wetlands.

The inclusion of new wetlands raised the ire of many landowners who claimed the regulations were being used to add forested areas in an effort to protect the tree canopy on agriculture land.

Municipal officials and those in the agriculture industry were also concerned with portions of municipal drains being added to wetlands mapping, with what a new permit process would be and cost, and even with the consultation process that the CAs had undertaken.

Melissa Candelaria, press secretary for Minister of Natural Resources Graydon Smith clarified the ministry’s position on the consultation process following the pause being ordered.

“The province has instructed Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, Raisin River Conservation Authority, and South Nation Conservation to permanently stop their implementation plans regarding their wetland policy and mapping updates,” she said explaining the regulation changes were never intended to involve new consultations or adding wetlands.

“The intent of the regulation is to standardize conservation policies across Ontario that focuses on key improvements including; setting common service standards, exempting certain low-risk activities from permits (like building sheds and docks), and requiring all conservation authorities to publish annual performance reports for transparency and improvement.”

Reacting to the clarification from MNR, South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad called it good news.

“The full stop on the current mapping is good news as this happened way too quickly and was a big surprise to our land owners,” said Broad. “Mapping wetlands is important but we also must ensure our communities growth meets our residents needs and the mapping is correct.”

He continued that he believed in balancing development with environmental conservation.

“Going forward we will need to build relationships between the municipality, residents and the conservation authority.”

Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Mayor Tory Deschamps agreed.

“Sometimes, the best path forward is to take a step back and reassess,” he said. “I think it is excellent news that the Province has stopped the remapping process, and I couldn’t be more thankful.”

Deschamps said his township has an “excellent” working relationship with South Nation Conservation.

“They’ve been our partners in progress, helping us grow responsibly while protecting our natural resources. SNC, in my time on Council has always been able to balance the need to protect natural features and the need to develop responsibly. That is sometimes, not an easy task.”

Williamsburg-based landowner and outspoken critic of the wetlands remapping consultation Steven Byvelds responded as well.

“I believe what the Province has done with this stoppage was to deal with an overreach by the local conservation authorities,” he said. “As I stated in my letter to the SNC Board along with local municipal and provincial officials, if a property is to be deemed a wetland, ground-truthing and a visit to the landowner is appropriate. What was done from a desk using computer data was never right, or fair.”

In response to the Ministry’s direction, Erin Thorne with SNC said, “The implementation plan has been cancelled and we are appreciative of the additional time to work with the Ministry, municipalities, and our stakeholders on a local approach to the new regulations.”

