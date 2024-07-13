Obituary – Harland Veinotte

Founder of Harland Veinotte Tranport Ltd.

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Harland Veinotte of Morrisburg, age 90. Loving husband of Judy Veinotte (nee Dickson) for 68 years. Father of Brian (Arla), Randy (Cindy), Don (Laurie) and Terry of Morrisburg, and Scott (Kate) of Chesterville. Dear brother of Pansy Wagner (late Raymond) of Grimsby, Lewis Veinotte (Elizabeth) of Winona, Carolyn Freshwater (Jim) of Las Vegas, and Ervine Veinotte (Rona), June Corkum (late Judson), Linda Slauenwhite (late Bob), Anna Ehrenfield (late Roger), Joyce Forsythe (Mark) and Rodney Veinotte (Sarah), all of Nova Scotia. Harland will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Lance (Adrienne), Shawntel (Christopher), Jessica (Gabe), Karrie (Luke), Kelsey (Tom), Kaitlin (Kurtis), Cole, Christyn, Conor (Caitlyn), Liam and Gavin, and by his great-grandchildren Emily, Maddison, Thomas, Jorja, Kaydyn, Westyn, Charlie, Noella, Hannah, Jackson, Carter and Hinley. He was predeceased by his parents Noble and Eva Veinotte (nee Hiltz), his brothers Pearley, Frederick and Carson, his daughter Heather, and his great-grandsons Oliver and Ethan Tucker. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Thursday, July 18th from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Lakeshore Drive United Church in Morrisburg on Friday, July 19th at 10 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Private interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Mariatown. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

