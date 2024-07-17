This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 17, 2024

July 17, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Fire service honours Senior Captain John Cooke;
  • Setting the stage for potential development in Morrisburg and Iroquois;
  • Two candidates for SDG Warden;
  • Returning BIA funds suggested;
  • Outsourcing plan withdrawn;
  • SDG joins EOWC call for predictable funding;
  • Ingredion supports E-C swimming program;
  • Editorial – Needed land sale discussions overdue;
  • Happy trails to Rev. Geoff Howard;
  • Score One for the Community Challenge returns;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

