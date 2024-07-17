This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 17, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Fire service honours Senior Captain John Cooke;
- Setting the stage for potential development in Morrisburg and Iroquois;
- Two candidates for SDG Warden;
- Returning BIA funds suggested;
- Outsourcing plan withdrawn;
- SDG joins EOWC call for predictable funding;
- Ingredion supports E-C swimming program;
- Editorial – Needed land sale discussions overdue;
- Happy trails to Rev. Geoff Howard;
- Score One for the Community Challenge returns;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.