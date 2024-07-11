Ingleside basketball court to be named for Bob Thompson

SOUTH STORMONT – A new basketball court in Ingleside will be named after well known basketball coach and volunteer Bob Thompson July 13.

The basketball court was recently constructed by South Stormont with some of the funds contributed by the Osnabruck District High School/Rothwell Osnabruck 50th Reunion that was held in 2008.

South Stormont Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac explained that while the event was not created to be a fundraiser, the steering committee decided any proceeds raised would go to a community project.

“One that would encourage physical activity for students and the community of Ingleside,” said MacIsaac. “Many projects were considered over 11 years. When South Stormont presented its Parks and Recreation Master Plan, the committee decided to donate the reunion funds to the municipality to help kick-off the full-sized basketball court project.”

Located in the Ingleside Community Park on Farran Drive, just north of Rothwell-Osnabruck Elementary School, MacIsaac said naming the court after Thompson was a natural fit.

“It was one of those things where many people had the same idea at the same time; to name the court ‘Thompson Court’ after Bob,” she said. “From school teams, to competitive teams, Lancer Basketball Camps and R-O Alumni Tournaments, it’s fair to say, Bob has dedicated decades of his life to coaching youth and building teams. The reunion committee found it only fitting to request the opportunity to have the court dedicated to Coach Bob.”

Thompson has been involved in basketball in the region for nearly 50 years. As a teacher at R-O he coached at all levels, and has operated basketball development camps for over 30 years. He also founded the Upper Canada Ice basketball program in the late 1990s which has welcomed basketball players from Brockville to Cornwall and throughout Eastern Ontario. He has also been involved with a number of basketball camps hosted at Seaway District High School in Iroquois.

Thompson was awarded with the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations Leadership in School Sport for Girls Basketball in 2015. He is the founding president of the South Stormont Sports Hall of Fame, and was inducted into that hall of fame in 2016.

“Bob did more than coach athletes on how to win games; although he had the fortune of getting to coach championship teams. Bob also developed players who had no experience,” MacIsaac said. “He is an inclusive coach and no matter the players’ skill level, they had a place on his teams. Therefore it’s only fitting to have a court where anyone can come and play.”

She added that the family is thrilled that this honour was going to Thompson.

“After the motion passed at South Stormont Council, I spoke with Tara [Thompson’s daughter] who got to share the news with her parents late one evening. I do remember quite well that Tara said Bob was ‘over the moon’. Bob recently told us that he is truly touched and is looking forward to the dedication event.”

The dedication ceremony will take place at the Ingleside Community Park on July 13 at 10:30 a.m.

