Ladies’ Auxiliary keeps giving back to the community

MORRISBURG – The Royal Canadian Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary play an important part within legions, and in the communities in which they serve. In Morrisburg, the local RCL Ladies’ Auxiliary helps support the broader community through many financial donations.

Rosemary Stitt with the RCL Branch 48 Ladies’ Auxiliary explained that the fundraising they do is separate from that of the Legion branch, but both support local groups.

“The community supports us in raising these funds so we feel privileged to give back,” she told The Leader. “Many organizations depend on us for sponsorship.”

That sponsorship has averaged around $30,000 per year for the last several years, much of which go towards supporting youth sports or activities.

In 2023 for example, there were donations to the bursary program at Seaway District High School, South Dundas Minor Hockey, the Morrisburg and District Skating Club, South Dundas United soccer, and the Childrens’ Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

In the community, the Ladies’ Auxiliary donated to the Morrisburg Canada Day festivities, Dundas County Foodshare, the South Dundas Snowsuit Fund, the Lions’ Angel Tree fund and the South Dundas Christmas Exchange, just to name a few. The organization also has contributed to the Dundas Manor renewal fundraising through the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The organization fundraises so much through its bingos, a lot of catering, and through the Canadian Club dinners offered. Everything from weddings, Legion events, funeral lunches, and practically anything else needing catering services.

Stitt said that donations will likely be a bit higher in 2024.

Ladies’ Auxiliary organizations predate the charter of the Royal Canadian Legion in 1926. Started during World War One, the auxiliaries supported veterans and their families. Much of this was sending parcels to servicemen recovering in hospitals, visiting hospitals, and helping veterans’ families.

Once the RCL was chartered, the Ladies Auxiliaries joined in to work alongside RCL branches. Today there are more than 220 auxiliaries in Ontario, with over 6,500 members province-wide.

“Without the Ladies’ Auxiliary and our volunteers, none of this would be possible,” Stitt said. “Help is always welcome.”

Membership in the Ladies’ Auxiliary is open to any female Canadian citizen who is of voting age, and supports the activities and purpose of the RCL.

