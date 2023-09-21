South Dundas United fall soccer – Week 2 results

IROQUOIS – The second week of fall soccer action got underway September 16 for South Dundas United’s leagues with 10 games on the schedule.

The Wolves took sole possession of first place in the Tim Hortons Tim Bits U-9 Fall Soccer League with their 3-0 shut out win over the Irons. The Red Devils earned their first win of the season with a 3-1 win over the Greyhounds.

The Dragons out flew the Owls with their 7-1 win, their second win of the season in the Tim Hortons Tim Bits U-6 FSL. The Eagles and Bees drew 3-3, the first point of the season for either team.

Hibernian earned four out of a possible six points this weekend in the BMO U-11 FSL. The team hosted the doubleheader, drawing the Rangers 2-2 in the early match of the day, and blanking Celtic 2-0 in the late match. Hibernian now holds a three-point lead in the standings.

BMO U-13 FSL saw the Rovers play in the week’s doubleheader. The Saints took over top spot in the league with their 4-0 shut out win over the Rovers in the early match of the day. The Blues held on for a 1-1 draw against the Rovers in the late match.

The Comets remained undefeated after week two, winning 2-1 over the Arrows in the BMO U-18 FSL. The Arrows earned three points with a 3-1 win over the Rockets in their first match. Comets take over first place in the league with a one point lead over the Arrows.

