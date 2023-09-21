MP Eric Duncan expands service hours in riding

CORNWALL – Local member of Parliament Eric Duncan announced changes to his offices in the riding, expanding service levels. The changes affect his main office in Cornwall, and his satellite offices in Morrisburg and Winchester.

“While we sadly see massive backlogs, my team and I want to lead by example and take extra steps to actually help improve service for Canadians,” said Duncan in a media release last week. “We already have busy offices in Cornwall and at our satellite office in Winchester, but we want to expand our offerings to make it easier for local residents to get help with their federal issues and forms.”

As part of the service enhancement, Duncan’s office in Morrisburg has reopened and is now in the South Dundas Municipal Centre (third floor). That office had been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Duncan’s Morrisburg office will be open Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, the Cornwall office will offer evening hours to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights.

Duncan’s Winchester office hours moves from Mondays to Thursday mornings (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) in the North Dundas Township Building.

Phone inquiries to his office are still available by calling 888-805-2513. Services offered by the Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MP’s office include dealing with passport applications, inquiries or issues with various federal government programs and departments.

