The perfect end to Jr. C Lions preseason

MORRISBURG – A short preseason is just what the Morrisburg Jr. C Lions needed. The team dowsed the Almonte Inferno at home in their second and final preseason game before the regular season begins next week.

The Lions capitalized on scoring opportunities mid-way through the first period.

Alex Bergeron opened the Lions’ scoring 12 minutes into the game, shooting from the left hash marks.

Off the faceoff 15 seconds later, Ben Lapier’s unassisted goal from the same area put the Lions up 2-0. A minute later, Rylan Iwachniuck found the back of the net from nearly the exact same spot. Morrisburg led Almonte 3-0.

Four minutes into second period, Almonte countered, scoring two goals in 90 seconds and cutting Morrisburg’s lead to one goal.

Iwachniuk’s unassisted power play goal gave the Lions some space while Bergeron added some insurance, soring at the eight minute remaining mark. Lions led the Inferno 5-3 into the third period.

Almonte added two goals in the third period to Morrisburg’s one. Ashton Adams scored his first goal in a Lions jersey at the 13 minute mark, also unassisted. The Lions won 6-4.

Andrew Brooks earned the win between the pipes for Morrisburg. This is the net-minder’s third season with the Lions.

The National Capital Junior Hockey League begins its 2023-24 hockey season September 22 in Westport. The Lions will host the Inferno in their season and home opener September 23 in Morrisburg. Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m.

The Lions will travel to the Ray Friel Recreation Centre September 24 to take on the Cumberland Castors.

