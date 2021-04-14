This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Water rate increases on tap;
  • Easter visits add to COVID-19 increases;
  • No timeline for vaccination clinics in South Dundas;
  • Rezoning application for County Road 2 property denied;
  • Few changes at WDMH as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase;
  • Funeral home licences revoked;
  • Alaboard open and hiring;
  • Our editorial – Water down the drain;
  • Sports recaps of U18 hockey and figure skating seasons;
  • These stories and more.

