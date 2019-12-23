This week in The Leader: December 25, 2019

- Minor operational cuts kick-off budget talks;
- Province announces critical hospital upgrade funds;
- Youth charged in assault at Morrisburg Arena;
- Police services in SDSG receive funding for RIDE programs;
- Jr. Spartans lose close game to CCVS;
- Atom B Lions tie Royals;
- Tilted Steeple’s successes benefit area charities;
- These stories and more.
Pick up your copy, in stores beginning December 23rd. Select stories online beginning December 26th. A note to subscribers, The Leader was sent out to be delivered on December 23rd.
Need a last minute stocking stuffer? Why not give the gift that will last all year with a gift subscription to The Leader! Just $35/year delivered anywhere in Canada. Support local journalism in your community. Click here to subscribe now.