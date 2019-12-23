This week in The Leader: December 25, 2019

December 23, 2019 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Minor operational cuts kick-off budget talks;
  • Province announces critical hospital upgrade funds;
  • Youth charged in assault at Morrisburg Arena;
  • Police services in SDSG receive funding for RIDE programs;
  • Jr. Spartans lose close game to CCVS;
  • Atom B Lions tie Royals;
  • Tilted Steeple’s successes benefit area charities;
  • These stories and more.

Pick up your copy, in stores beginning December 23rd. Select stories online beginning December 26th. A note to subscribers, The Leader was sent out to be delivered on December 23rd.

Need a last minute stocking stuffer? Why not give the gift that will last all year with a gift subscription to The Leader! Just $35/year delivered anywhere in Canada. Support local journalism in your community. Click here to subscribe now.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.