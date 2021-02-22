Positive case of COVID-19 at Seaway DHS

IROQUOIS — An individual at Seaway District High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The Upper Canada District School Board issued a notice to parents Monday morning (February 22nd) from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit saying that one person has tested positive for the virus.

“Since there was no exposure from this individual at the school, your child has NOT been identified as a close contact to this case of COVID-19,” the EOHU said.

The UCDSB said in a release to media that a person associated with the school tested positive. The release did not say if that individual currently attends the school.

The board and the health unit did not say if the person was a student or a member of the school staff. That information is released by the Ontario government here.

The EOHU is working with the school and contacting all people who have been identified as possible close contacts through its contact-tracing protocol.

“We are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus both in the school and in the community,” the notice said.

The school is open and classes are operating as normal. Parents are asked to continue monitoring children for symptoms and complete the UCDSB’s daily COVID-19 screening which was implemented two weeks ago for Grade 9-12 students.

The EOHU said that testing is not recommended if there are no symptoms. Parents are asked to follow public health guidance if they receive a call from the EOHU.

“Please respect privacy and refrain from posting information or rumours online that could identify anyone who has (or is suspected of having) COVID-19,” said the EOHU release. “Sharing rumours may stigmatize a child and be harmful to their mental health.”

School cleaning and disinfecting protocols will be followed said the health unit.

No outbreak has been declared. An outbreak is declared when there are two or more linked cases at a school.

This is the second positive case of COVID-19 at a school in South Dundas. In December 2020, one student tested positive for the virus at Morrisburg Public School.

Note: This story was updated at 11:15 a.m. after a media release from the school board was received.

