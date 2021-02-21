Obituary – Sandra Jane Mueller

Sandra passed peacefully at the Palliative Care Unit of Brockville General Hospital on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the age of 58. Sandy resided at the Wellington House in Prescott, formerly resided in Iroquois and was born in Tillsonburg. Beloved daughter of Sara Mueller of Tillsonburg and the late Henry Mueller. Loving mother to Danielle (Johnny) and Christian of Iroquois. Loving grandmother to Chayse. Dear sister of Bill (Sandi) of Tillsonburg, Debra of Tillsonburg, and Rick (Denise) of Aylmer. Very dear friend of Kelly Keeler and Andy Major of Iroquois. Sandy will be fondly remembered by her many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no service at this time. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

