EOHU: Slower reopening preferred

CORNWALL – While COVID-19 variants have not been detected in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, a slower approach to reopening is still preferred. The health unit region, which saw non-essential businesses reopen Tuesday, is currently at the Orange-Restrict level of restrictions under Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening framework. Do not expect those restrictions to be further eased back anytime soon.

Dr. Paul Remeliotis, medical officer of health for the EOHU told reporters February 18th that even though the region technically is in the Yellow-Protect level based on local statistics, any move will not be decided until next week at the earliest. The decision to move a region into a new level of restrictions is made by Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, in consultation with a region’s MOH.

At the same time, the EOHU has issued new self-isolation requirements in response to the new COVID-19 variants. If someone is a high-risk contact who must quarantine, all household members of that family are asked to stay at home for the duration of that contact’s isolation period except for essential reasons. If someone has to be tested for COVID-19 and has symptoms, all members of that person’s household must isolate until the person receives a negative result. If a test is recommended but not taken, the person must isolate for 10 days from the time symptoms show, and all members of that household must quarantine for 14 days after their last contact with that person. And if the person showing symptoms cannot self-isolate from the rest of the household, the entire household must quarantine for 14 days after the person with symptoms ends their isolation period.

As of the February 19th update from the EOHU, there are 130 active cases, a increase of 15 cases from 115 Thursday. Eleven people are hospitalized, one in the intensive care unit. The rolling seven-day average per 100,000 of new infections sits at 21.4/100,000 and the reproductive rate is 0.89.

In South Dundas there are four active cases, North Dundas six, and South Stormont has 22. Most of the cases in South Stormont are linked to the outbreak at the Woodland Villa in Long Sault. This week, two additional residents of that facility have died. That increased the death toll at Woodland Villa to six, and overall death toll for the region to 67 people. Woodland Villa is one of nine facilities currently in outbreak for COVID-19. There are no outbreaks in any facilities located in Dundas County.

It has been a couple of weeks since students returned to in-school learning and so far there have been no outbreaks in any school in the EOHU. Six students in five schools have tested positive in schools, mostly in North Glengarry.

