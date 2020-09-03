South Dundas Tourism Committee launches mask initiative

SOUTH DUNDAS – The South Dundas Tourism Committee launched a new mask initiative last week.

The mask features a graphic representation of the Muskoka chairs on the Morrisburg waterfront, with a welcome message and the words “How can I help you?” The idea is the brainchild of Noreen Hyatt-Gervais and Ron Currie, members of the tourism committee.

“We want these masks to welcome tourists who come here and need help,” said economic development officer Rob Hunter.

The masks are available for any business physically located in South Dundas. Hunter said businesses interested in the masks should contact his office.