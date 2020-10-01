Juno Award winners Lynn Miles and Keith Glass play Stone Crop Acres

MORRISBURG – Yet another sold out Harmony Concert was on stage at Stone Crop Acres Winery and Vineyard Saturday night.

Not one, but two Juno award winning artists entertained the physically-distanced audience.

Lynn Miles was accompanied by Keith Glass, founding member of Prairie Oyster, on guitar.

The two put on a spectacular show.

The old adage, ‘it’s not a good party unless the cops show up,’ even came into play Saturday night.

Police received a report of a possible COVID-19 crowd violation.

“I am pleased that people are being vigilant,” said Stone Crop Acres in a statement.

“The OPP came and visited and found that we were following all current protocols and that our concert audience was within current guidelines, social distancing was implemented and masks were required. We are also screening all visitors with a health questionnaire and taking contact names and phone numbers for all of our customers when they arrive.”

The health questionnaires were a new addition to the process added because of health guideline changes.

“We have worked hard with Harmony Concerts to ensure that these events are as safe as possible. Just wanted to reassure any worried folks out there that we are also vigilant and very aware of the ever changing COVID rules. We would be heartbroken if anyone ever contracted COVID from a visit to our winery.”

Harmony Concerts acknowledged that there have been changes to COVID-19 rules, which they continue to adhere to.

“We are 100 per cent confident in our processes and care about everyone’s safety,” said Harmony officials.

