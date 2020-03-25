Temporary closure for Ross Video Iroquois facility

IROQUOIS –This morning Ross Video announced the temporary closure of its Iroquois manufacturing facility.

The announcement was made March 25th.

The closure is voluntary and temporary, according to the media release.

The decision is a result of the government mandate requiring the closure of all non-essential businesses to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Although Ross falls into the category of ‘essential business’ as defined by the Ontario government, we are electing to follow the mandate and suspend manufacturing operations for two weeks to both protect our staff and do our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. We believe that the two-week shutdown period will not place undue hardship on our clients,” reads the release.

Ross is one of South Dundas’ largest employers and manufacturers.

Jeff Poapst, senior vice president, manufacturing and services for Ross Video told The Leader that, “Approximately 121 staff have been asked to stay home for the two weeks. The balance of our Iroquois team are able to (and have been working from home).”

The closure does mean that shipment of product from the Iroquois facility will be disrupted until April 8th at the earliest.

During the closure, technical support will continue as those employees are able to work from home.

Poapst expects Ross to resume limited operations April 8th.

