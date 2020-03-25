This week in The Leader – March 25, 2020

March 25, 2020

This week in The Leader:

  • Delegation of authority and emergency measures in South Dundas;
  • Ontario: Closed for business;
  • EOHU braces for COVID-19 – Winchester testing centre opens this week;
  • Costly compactor purchase approved by council;
  • School closures to last beyond April 6th;
  • Compensation policy lacks clarity;
  • Council reining in upcoming patio bylaw;
  • 2019-20 hockey season highlights;
  • Morrisburg and District Skating Club highlights;
  • Morrisburg rink wins Big-4 Bantam “B” championship;
  • Spring Colouring Contest Winners;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores today. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

