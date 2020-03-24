Obituary – Samantha Gove

At the Ottawa General Hospital on Monday, March 23, 2020, Samantha Gove (nee Jollota) of Iroquois, age 50. Loving wife of Lee Gove. Loving mother or Travis Thompson. Beloved daughter of Victor and Nancy Jollota of Dundela. Dear sister of Lloyd Jollota (Catherine) of Iroquois. Dear aunt of Emily, Natalie, Dwight and Daniel. Dear sister-in-law of Debbie, Sylvie and Nicole. Samantha will be fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to the Coronavirus a private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Myasthenia Gravis Society of Canada would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

