Health Unit orders more businesses closed

CORNWALL – If you want to get your hair cut, nails done, or work out in a gym, you will be waiting a while. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Ontario Health Unit Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis has ordered closed several more businesses. These include personal service setting businesses where it is impossible to maintain a distance of two meters between the service provider and the client.

Included in the closure are hair salons and barber shops; tattoo parlours and body piercing businesses, aesthetic salons and nail salons, and businesses that provide electrolysis treatments.

Roumeliotis announced the closures on Sunday (March 22nd).

Also ordered closed are daycare and childcare centres including in-home providers, un-licenced providers, and daycare services not previously closed March 24th under the provincial closure order are immediately closed. As are all public gyms, fitness and sport centres, fitness services not previously closed last Tuesday.

Churches, mosques, synagogues, and other places of worship are also to close if they have not done so already.

One exemption will be made, for select daycare centres that provide childcare for frontline care workers deemed an essential service. The Ontario government announced Sunday that it would allow certain providers to reopen to provide care for children of those essential workers.

Businesses that fall under the latest closure order must do so immediate or face fines for not complying.

“I acknowledge that these closures are difficult, and I have not taken this decision lightly,” said Roumeliotis. “However, we must take all measures necessary as a society to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community, given the increase in cases locally and worldwide.”

The closure order is the latest in a number of restrictions to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region. Last Tuesday, the provincial government restricted restaurants to provide take-out or drive-thru service only, shuttering dining areas, as well as closing bars.

