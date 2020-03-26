MDSC season highlights

–Note– Due to the closure of sports programs before the end of their season, The Leader opened its sports section to submissions from coaches, managers, and clubs to share their favourite moments of the past season, or highlight achievements of the year. This submission was received from the Morrisburg and District Skating Club. If you would like to send in anything for your sports team in South Dundas or North Dundas, please email sports@morrisburgleader.ca.

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg and District Skating Club had an amazing competition season with a total of 22 skaters competing at various competitions throughout the season.

Some skaters chose to compete at only one competition, while others competed at three this year. A lot of medals and personal best skates were achieved.

This year, our skaters competed in Brockville (January 17-19), Milton (January 24-26), Kanata (February 1), Brampton (February 7-9) and Gloucester (February 21-23) competitions.

Many of our skaters had great skates this season. The MDSC is proud to have one of our skaters qualify for the Skate Ontario Provincial Championships in Belleville.

Jessica Swerdfeger was 33rd overall in qualifying for the STAR 6 Free Skate event. The top 54 skaters in this event were to compete on March 26-29th.

Out of three events this season, it was Jessica’s skate at the Gloucester Competition that earned her spot. Unfortunately this year’s championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica worked extremely hard this season to achieve her goal of qualifying, skating three days a week with the club and always giving 100 per cent work ethic while on the ice. She is a complete joy to watch in competition.

Jessica is a fun loving positive skating athlete that always encourages her peers on the ice. No matter how a practice is going, she always has a smile on her face. She also volunteers her time to help out with the CanSkate program when the club is short program-assistants.

Although she did not get the opportunity to skate at the event Jessica can still be proud knowing that she had earned a spot to skate at the Skate Ontario Provincial Championships. Having a skater qualify from a small town club is a huge accomplishment for the club as well. MDSC has been fortunate to have had several skaters over the years qualify for the Provincials and Jessica now has the privilege of joining this group. We hope that Jessica continues to strive for her goals and will get the opportunity to skate at the Skate Ontario Provincial Championships next season.

The Morrisburg and District Skating Club would like to thank all our skaters, parents, volunteers, board members and coaches for all their hard work and support all season long. With our season cut short and no opportunity to have our annual Ice Show, we would like to take this opportunity to highlight all the good that has come from our season.

Rebecca Kelly and volunteers

Morrisburg and District Skating Club

