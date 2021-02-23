Obituary – Shawn William Simpson

Suddenly at his work on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Shawn Simpson of Cornwall at the age of 40. Dearly beloved husband of Jackie Johnson-Simpson. Loving father of Jaxon, Savannah and Chase. Dear brother of Mark (Susanne) and Shelley (Kevin). Predeceased by his parents Keith and Linda Simpson. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins along with many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Heart Institute or Jump Start would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...