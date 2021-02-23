Obituary – Barbara Anne Juneau

Barbara Juneau (nee Stanton) of Iroquois passed away at the Brockville General Hospital, on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the age of 74. Dearly beloved wife of Jacque Juneau, loving mother of Richard (Tracy) of Ingleside, Julia (Guy) Carriere of Maitland and Marc (Cathy) of Maynard. Cherished Grandmother and Storyteller of Jessica (Talis) Loza, Joshua (Leah) Hinton and Cameron, Mathieu and Aiden Juneau. Great Grandmother of Maya and soon to arrive new baby. Dear sister of Lynne Henderson and Paul Stanton both of Kingston. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Barbara’s family would like to thank the Palliative Care Unit at BGH that provided them with Medicines and other comforts for indigenous patients.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Donations to the Brockville General Hospital Indigenous Spiritual Care to continue to offer these services or the Humane Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

