Obituary – Verna Levere

Peacefully at the Wellington House Nursing in Prescott, on Monday, February 22, 2021. Verna Levere of Morrisburg at the age of 99. Loving daughter of the late Judson and Sarah Levere. Predeceased by her siblings; James, Gordon, Clarence Levere, Ruby Van Camp and Vera Folkard. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no service at this time. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

