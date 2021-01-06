This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 6, 2021

This week in The Leader:

Dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in EOHU;

South Mountain resident Ben Macpherson launches new BBQ sauce venture;

WDMH welcomes festive babies;

Looking back at the year that was 2020;

Newsmaker of the Year – COVID-19;

Counties looking to improve South Dundas intersection;

Province launches programs to help with second lockdown;

Region receives second round of Safe Restart funding;

These stories and much more.

Plus Wendy Gibb is back with another dose of Gibberish, and school’s back – so is the Seaway Scoop.

