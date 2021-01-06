This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 6, 2021

January 6, 2021 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in EOHU;
  • South Mountain resident Ben Macpherson launches new BBQ sauce venture;
  • WDMH welcomes festive babies;
  • Looking back at the year that was 2020;
  • Newsmaker of the Year – COVID-19;
  • Counties looking to improve South Dundas intersection;
  • Province launches programs to help with second lockdown;
  • Region receives second round of Safe Restart funding;
  • These stories and much more.

Plus Wendy Gibb is back with another dose of Gibberish, and school’s back – so is the Seaway Scoop.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories will be posted online Thursday.

 

