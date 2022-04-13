This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Increases for campground and marina fees;
  • Procedural bylaw setting new rules for remote participation;
  • Lighting the way;
  • Clean up underway;
  • Hippity-hoppity – Easter’s on its way;
  • Varied approach to schools returning to extracurriculars;
  • Water and wastewater rate study awarded;
  • Playhouse benefits from acting like kids;
  • Upper Canada Village opens May 21;
