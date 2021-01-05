Help Wanted – Production Operator – Morrisburg, ON

Evonik is one of the leading chemical companies in North America. We own and operate production facilities, R&D and applied technology centers throughout the North America region. Our products include fine and specialty chemicals used in various consumer and commercial applications.

Evonik Oil Additives Canada Inc., demonstrates its strong commitment to hiring and retaining diverse, well qualified employees by offering a comprehensive benefits package, including pension and group savings plan. Evonik Oil Additives Canada Inc. is a Responsible Care® company.

Hours: Rotating Shift 8 and 12 hour

Reporting to: Production Manager with work direction from Lead Hand and Day Coordinators

Duties & Responsibilities:

Blends crude and filters product.

Blends finished product to specification.

Loads and unloads bulk materials.

Cleans and flushes vessels in sequencing products.

Packages waste materials.

Fills finished product drums.

Operate a lift truck.

Assists with rail car shunting.

Maintains plant housekeeping.

Drummed product staging and shipping.

Work direction from the Lead Hand and Day Coordinators.

Periods of assignment to straight days (day rotation).

Capable of performing the duties of the Lead Hand.

Make crudes and product as per schedule.

Weigh raw materials and charge to proper vessel.

Operate DCS to monitor crude production, raw material movement, process variables, etc.

Prepare work orders.

Other assigned tasks.

Relationships:

The job holder will liaise with other departments

Qualifications:

Grade 12 Diploma

The candidate must meet the identified physical demand requirements.

Demonstrate ability to work as part of a team.

Able to organize and prioritize tasks appropriately.

Must have good math skills.

Candidate will be flexible to take on new duties and roles as required; will take initiative to solve problems as they arise; and take ownership of the outcome of their work.

Oral and written proficiency in English is essential.

Must be able to work independently, organize and prioritize tasks.

Good attendance & safety record and willingness to accept additional training.

Experience with computer software (email, databases, control systems) would be an asset.

Willing to work additional shifts and weekends for planned/unplanned overtime.

Grade 12 chemistry is an asset.

The candidate must share Company values for Safety, Openness, Trust, Speed and Performance Ownership and Team Work Application Process.

Apply online at www.evonik.com/careers

Vacancy reference number: 138546

Closing date: January 29, 2021

No phone call accepted

Please note that Evonik will not accept by any unsolicited application documents sent by staffing firms. Evonik works in conjunction with preferred service providers and will not pay a fee to staffing firms in the absence of an appropriate agreement.

Should Evonik receive a candidate profile from a staffing firm with which it has no framework agreement, and should this candidate subsequently be considered in recruitment process or offered employment, no claims from the staffing firm will be entertained in this regard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...