This week in The Leader – October 7, 2020

October 7, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Sharp increase in regional COVID-19 cases;
  • Unsuccessful bid for multi-use recreation facility;
  • Morrisburg Santa parade cancelled;
  • Council debates water tower designs;
  • LED sign prompts discussion of Counties sign bylaw reviews;
  • Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train for 2020;
  • SLPC closing Parkway;
  • Gibberish returns with more adventures of Puddin’;
  • Back to school means The Seaway Scoop has returned;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday. Support local journalism, telling your stories.

