Obituary – Robert “Bob” Rideout

At the Ottawa General Hospital on Monday 5 October 2020. Robert Rideout, (born in Curling, Newfoundland) died at the age of 73. Cherished husband of Yvonne (Morrisburg) for 27 years. He leaves behind two daughters Amanda (Dave Peacock) of Kingston and Leanne Rideout of Montreal. Granddad to Carson, Emma, Tori, Elliot and Bodi. Survived by brothers Harold Rideout (Elmira) of Rockland and David Rideout (Frannie) of Ottawa. Also mourned by his aunt Joyce Sellars in St. John’s Newfoundland and nieces, nephews and cousins across Canada, the U.S.A. and England. Predeceased by parents Harold & Gertrude Rideout (McHugh), formerly of Corner Brook, Newfoundland and son Robert Erick Rideout (1973-1986).

Proud of his Newfoundland roots, Bob was a quiet man but he was always ready with a quick witty line to any situation. A long serving member of the Royal Canadian Legion, most recently Branch #48 Morrisburg, Ontario and a former Long Service Employee of the British Defence Liaison Staff in Ottawa.

Cremation has taken place and in accordance with Bob’s wishes there will be no formal wake or funeral service. A private family gathering to celebrate Bob’s life will be held when COVID-19 restrictions allow. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Lung Health Foundation, 18 Wynford Drive, Suite 401, Toronto, ON M3C 0K8 or www.lunghealth.ca.

Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Special thanks and gratitude to the medical and nursing staff of the ICU unit at the Ottawa General Hospital for their care and compassion in Bob’s final hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...