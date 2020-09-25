Fatal motorcycle accident in North Dundas

MOREWOOD – A 69 year old man is dead after a motorcycle accident that happened around 12:30 p.m. today (September 25th).

Police say that the motorcycle was travelling north on County Road 7 when the vehicle left the road at Thompson Road. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver was transported to hospital and was later pronounced dead. Police did not release the identity of the driver.

Police remain on Friday afternoon as officers continue to investigate with the assistance of the Traffic Collision Investigators. There are no road closures in place, however police ask that drivers slow down or avoid the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...