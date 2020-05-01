2020 Chesterville Fair cancelled

CHESTERVILLE – In what would have been its 89th edition, the Chesterville and District Agricultural Society announced May 1st that the Chesterville Fair is cancelled for 2020.

“After careful consideration of all the safety concerns and uncertainties around the outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with heavy hearts that the Chesterville and District Agricultural Society (CDAS) has decided to cancel this year’s Chesterville Fair,” the fair board said in a statement on social media.

“CDAS board members unanimously felt that this was the right decision. Our highest priority is to keep our community, vendors, volunteers and board members safe as we navigate through this ‘new normal’.”

The society said that they hope the public can understand how difficult the decision was to make, but the decision was made for everyone’s safety.

“We wish you all the best through this difficult time and hope to see you next year as we celebrate Chesterville Fair’s 90th anniversary.”

Scheduled for August 28-30th, the Chesterville Fair is the latest event in the region to cancel for 2020. Earlier in April, the Maxville Fair, Glengarry Highland Games, Ottawa Bluesfest, and Canada Day celebrations across Eastern Ontario were cancelled, including in Morrisburg, due to physical distancing measures related to COVID-19.

