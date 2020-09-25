Traffic stop leads to drug charges

NORTH DUNDAS – SD&G OPP and the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop on County Road 31 that led to several drug and traffic charges.

Police pulled over a vehicle on September 17th, which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, and LSD. The driver and two passengers were arrested at the scene.

Chase DeDekker (24) from South Dundas, Joshua Barkley (28) from North Dundas, and Ashley Helder (32) from South Dundas, each face three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of Trafficking.

DeDekker also was charged with driving with a suspended licence, using licence plates not authorized for a vehicle, and driving a vehicle with liquor readily available.

Investigation by officers revealed that Helder was also wanted by the Ottawa Police Service.

Police say all three were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on November 3rd.

