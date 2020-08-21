Three charged in Hallville drug bust

HALLVILLE – Three people face charges following a drug bust at a Church Road residence in Hallville August 20th.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant and located suspected Cocaine, Blue Fentanyl, Methanphetamine, Crystal Meth, and Oxycodone.

Officers also seized imitation weapons, weapon parts, ammunition, and items normally used for drug dealing.

Christopher Sullivan, 34, of North Dundas faces seven charges including Possession of a Schedule 1 substance, Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Amanda-Jean Marwick, 37, of North Dundas faces five charges including Possession of a Schedule 1 substance, and Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Brendon Charbonneau, 19, of Ottawa was also charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking, and four charges relating to previous probation and release orders.

Sullivan and Marwick were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg November 3rd. Charbonneau was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing in Morrisburg on August 21st.

Officers with the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, and the SD&G detachment were also involved in drug bust.

Editor’s Note – This story initially identified the bust as being in Chesterville due to Church Street, not Church Road, used in a media release from the OPP. The Leader regrets the error.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...